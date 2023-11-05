Preparing for the media event that will be the trip to the Moon, in 2025, NASA has launched a free streaming platform, NASA+. Few people know what they have abundant content in Spanish. We have selected five programs that are worth it.

NASA has been producing excellent documentaries and live broadcasts for decades, which can be seen on free platforms, television networks, or more recently, YouTube. Now it has brought all that together into its own platform, NASA+.

NASA+ already has dozens of current and historical documentaries, interviews, informative programs, sections for children, and other very interesting content. What few people know is that There is a lot of content dubbed into Spanishso it can be enjoyed without resorting to subtitles, for those who do not speak English.

5 great NASA+ content in Spanish

NASA+ can be accessed in any browser from its website, and will soon be available with a mobile app and SmartTV.

In the previous link you directly access the section in Spanish, but if you enter on your own and it is in English, you just have to touch the Explore Topics section, and click on Spanish, to show only this content.

Please note that subtitles can be activated for English content, but most are only in English. An excellent way to learn the language.

We have selected five NASA+ contents in Spanish that are worth it. Don’t miss them!

This is what you need to know

NASA+

NASA+ has a series of videos that explain what you need to know about different topics: Mars, the moons Europa and Titan, astrobiology… They are short and very visual videos, which offer the most important data in an entertaining way. Access This is what you need to know.

I am Artemis

This series accumulates two chapters, and is dedicated to showing how Hispanic scientists and workers at NASA contribute to the Artemis mission, which will take astronauts to the Moon in 2025. Access Yo soy Artemis.

For children

NASA knows that today’s children are the scientists and astronauts of the future, so from time to time it publishes educational videos focused on children. They explain concepts such as the formation of clouds, the danger of aerosols, the journey of the asteroid Bennu, etc. Access For children.

NASA Hispanics

Scientists, astronauts, engineers, suit designers and other NASA workers of Hispanic origin explain what their work entails, and how they contribute to the success of the missions. Access Hispanics from NASA.

Look up

This series of videos mixes different types of content: black holes, recent missions, climate change, etc. Access Look up.

The NASA+ platform has just launched, and it already has a lot of content in Spanish. It will be the place where the missions to the Moon and everything that has to do with the work of the North American space agency can be seen live. Take a look because it’s worth it.