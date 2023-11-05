loading…

Geert Wilders is predicted to become the next PM of the Netherlands. Photo/Reuters

AMSTERDAM – Europe may soon have a new right-wing prime minister. Geert Wilders could become the next leader of the Netherlands after his historic election victory on Wednesday.

Here are 5 facts that explain what will happen when the Netherlands is led by an anti-Islam PM.

1. There will be a drastic setback



Photo/Reuters

His Freedom Party won 37 seats out of 150 in the country’s legislature, its largest single bloc, well ahead of Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative People’s Party (24 seats) and the left-wing Labor-Green coalition (25 seats).

Wilders has historically opposed immigration and is skeptical of the European Union’s influence in national decision-making.

“We will ensure that the Netherlands returns to the Dutch people. We will limit tsunami reserves and migration. People will have more money in their wallets again,” he said at a recent campaign rally.

“The Party for Freedom has gained points in past Dutch and European Parliamentary elections, but has never managed to win a single point. … The recent landslide victory was a turning point,” George Tzogopoulos, a lecturer at the European Institute in Nice, told Al Jazeera.

2. Anti-Islam and Anti-European Union Sentiment Increases



Photo/Reuters

Anti-Islam and anti-EU rhetoric has historically been a key element in Wilders’ agenda. This proved too marginal for Dutch public opinion when he became spokesperson for the People’s Party in 2002, and he was dismissed from office.

Anti-Muslim sentiment rose in the country after filmmaker Theo van Gogh was killed in 2004. His film Submission portrayed Islam as a religion that encourages violence against women. The attacker, Mohammed Bouyeri, was a second-generation Dutch Moroccan. The Guardian newspaper called the incident “a murder that shattered the Dutch liberal dream”.

Wilders formed a new party that year, and changed its name to the Party for Freedom (VVD) in 2006. Since then he has argued that the Netherlands should revoke permits for Syrians and ban the Koran.

“The party platform argues that migration has weakened the Netherlands,” Angeliki Dimitriadi, who heads the migration program at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy, told Al Jazeera.

3. The Ukrainian War was the main trigger



Photo/Reuters

Energy inflation stemming from the Ukraine war and sanctions on Russian oil appear to be major factors.