The ceasefire has had a negative impact on Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The ceasefire cannot always provide breathing space and reposition troops on the Gaza battlefield. The ceasefire also had many negative impacts on Hamas as a group fighting for Palestinian independence.

The reason is, Hamas is a group that is looked down upon by the international community because it is against Israel, which has a fighting force that is respected by many countries. However, in fact Hamas actually showed solid resistance so that it was able to force Israel to comply with the ceasefire.

Here are 5 negative impacts of the ceasefire for Hamas in the war against Israel.

1. The number of hostages held by Hamas is decreasing



Photo/Reuters

The decreasing number of hostages held by Hamas will weaken its strength in negotiating with Israel. As the ceasefire is extended, more hostages will be released.

According to the ABC, Hamas and other Palestinian fighters are still holding around 160 people, out of the 240 people arrested in their attack on October 7 into southern Israel which sparked the war.

The amount is enough to extend the ceasefire for another two weeks under a framework brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the US, but Hamas is expected to make much higher demands for the release of captive soldiers.

2. The short cease-fire period is not able to strengthen weapons reserves



Photo/Reuters

During a ceasefire, Hamas could use the time to rearm, rebuild their infrastructure, and strengthen their military capabilities, potentially leading to an increase in hostilities when the ceasefire ends.

However, the short cease-fire period could make it difficult for Hamas to do all of this. In fact, to launch a large-scale attack it takes a long time.

3. Not resolving the root of the problems in Gaza



Photo/Reuters

A ceasefire may not address the root causes of the conflict, and without a comprehensive resolution, civil society in the region will likely continue to suffer from political instability, economic challenges, and the risk of renewed violence.

It is not just a long and sustainable ceasefire to resolve the root of the problems in Gaza. However, granting independence status to the Palestinian people to establish a state and return the colonial land is a long-term solution.

4. Hamas’ political legitimacy could weaken



Photo/Reuters

A ceasefire for groups labeled as terrorist organizations, such as Hamas, could provide them with a degree of political legitimacy, making it more difficult to isolate or marginalize them in the long term.