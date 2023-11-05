loading…

The Israeli army is on the verge of defeat with the realization of a ceasefire with Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Claims and rejection of a potential ceasefire in Gaza continue. Some reports referred to a three-day cessation of fighting, while others extended the ceasefire to a full five days. However, other parties claim a ceasefire will begin soon. Etc.

Even statements from the horse’s mouth vary. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied reports published by The Washington Post on Saturday that a tentative deal had been reached; a United States representative confirmed that negotiations were continuing but a breakthrough was still awaited.

On Sunday, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced in Doha that the remaining differences between Hamas and Israel were “very small”. Qatar played an important role in mediation efforts in the war, including the release of Israeli prisoners.

The last to be heard on the issue was Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh who on Tuesday told Reuters news agency that the parties were “close to reaching a ceasefire agreement”. Another Hamas official told Al Jazeera that negotiations were centered on the duration of the ceasefire, details of aid deliveries to Gaza and the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Where there is smoke, there is fire. With most of the parties involved seeking to temporarily halt the carnage in Gaza, we should hope for small steps to temporarily halt the carnage.

Here are 5 bad impacts for Israel if a ceasefire with Hamas is implemented.

1. Stop the Israeli War Machine



Photo/Reuters

The Israeli war machine has been operating at full strength for six weeks in the air and three weeks on the ground in Gaza. Since the Hamas attack, Israeli aerial bombardment has continued at a very high level.

It was clear from day one that the primary purpose of the merciless attacks on Palestinian civilian targets was not military. Initially, many analysts believed that the intense airstrikes served to show the Israeli public that the armed forces were doing something and that the bombing would subside once ground troops moved in.

“Even a country that prides itself on being prepared for war needs to maintain large reserves of weapons and ammunition,” said Zoran Kusovac, an analyst of geopolitics and the Gaza war, reported by Al Jazeera.

2. Israel’s war strategy is weakening



Photo/Reuters

Omar Bradley, a US Army general during World War II, once said “amateurs talk strategy, professionals talk logistics.”