Israeli citizens dance with flags near the Damascus gate outside the Old City of Jerusalem, June 15, 2021. Photo/REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

SINGAPORE – There are a number of countries in Asia that have fully supported Israel. This is proven by several things, one of which is by sending their ambassadors to carry out diplomatic relations between countries.

In Asian countries where the majority of the population adheres to Islam, they generally support Palestine becoming a sovereign state. Even so, there are also countries in Asia that currently fully support Israel.

Here are 5 countries in Asia that support Israel:

1. Singapore

Singapore has recognized Israel’s sovereignty as a country since 1969. Then this country established diplomatic relations with Israel starting in 1970.

Singapore and Israel have cooperation in the fields of defense, trade, technology and education. The two countries need each other and maintain harmonious cooperative relations to this day.

Even so, Singapore is also a country that rejects oppression. Singapore also supports a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

2. India

India is one of the countries in Asia that supports Israel. This country even became the first country to recognize the state of Israel in 1950.

But India is also a country that likes peace. India also tries to maintain a balance between the two parties to the conflict, and calls for a peaceful and just two-state solution.

3. Filipina

The Philippines is also a country that supports Israel. The two countries have signed a friendship agreement since February 26 1958.

Even in history, Rodrigo Duterte made history as the first Philippine president to ever set foot in Israel. However, these two countries only opened embassies in 1962.