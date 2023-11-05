Nico Cereghini and Andrea Perfetti take you to discover the 5 amazing bikes that recall the past at EICMA 2023. Sports, cross, maxienduro: there is something for all tastes

November 11, 2023

They were so many the new products presented before and during the 80th edition of Eicma: from motocross to sports cars up to Maxi Enduro, many enthusiasts stopped to admire them during these days.

Among the many motorcyclists, ours too Nico Cereghini and the Perfect, who took a tour of the Eicma pavilions to discover 5 motorcycles that recall the past, but with amazing technology.

A journey through the legendary races of the 90s with the new one Honda XSR-900 GP with historical colours. The tribute to 50 years of Honda successes with a special edition which embodies the spirit of the competitions of the past. And then the celebration of timeless design with the new one Ducati V4 Panigale, which recalls the legendary 916, showing off technical equipment of the highest level. The journey between the pavilions continues with the tribute to the history of the rally MV Agusta LXP “Orioli Edition”, a song of nostalgia and modern performance. There is no shortage of the four-cylinder 400 with the racing spirit of the 80s: the new one Kawasaki ZX-4RR.