The Marvel Cinematic Universe will probably feature Doctor Doom and therefore needs a great actor to play him. Here we leave you 5 options.

Marvel Studios movies tend to get their casting quite right, which is why they are taking some time to choose the actors for the Fantastic Four movie (2025). but it is also rumored that Kang (Jonathan Majors) will leave his position as the big villain to Doctor Doom. But… Who could interpret it?

Pedro Pascal, known for his brilliant performance in several series and films, is being targeted to play Reed Richards, the genius brain of the team. Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are also said to be in talks to take on the roles of Sue Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm, respectively.

Now there are 5 actors that Marvel Studios wants for the big villain.

Among the rumors that revolve around who could play Doctor Doom, names such as Ryan Gosling, Josh Hartnett, Ralph Feinnes, Jason Clarke and Mads Mikkelsen, who could be in the running for the coveted role. Who do you think would be the perfect choice?

It is also rumored that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will disappear and now they will release Avengers: Secret Wars – Part 1 and 2. This monumental production could fall again to the Russo brothers, responsible for 4 of the largest installments of the MCU.

Curiously, the Russo brothers have already worked with Ryan Gosling in The Invisible Agent (2022), so who knows if this becomes a reality. For now, they have not confirmed anything yet, but it is clear that there will soon be very interesting news about all these future projects.

In addition, Javier Bardem could play Galactus, although his schedule could be an obstacle, since the Spanish actor has been in high demand lately.

Director Matt Shakman, along with the talented team of screenwriters, plans to take this new version of Fantastic Four to a completely different level, moving away from the conventional origin story that many already know. According to Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, this version is destined to be a completely innovative and exciting experience for fans, similar to how Tom Holland’s Spider-Man narrative was revolutionized with his entry into the MCU.

The Fantastic Four will be released on May 2, 2025. Will that be when they will introduce Doctor Doom? It has been rumored that we will only see him in the post-credits scene that will link directly to Secret Wars.

