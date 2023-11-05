It is clear that these 5 action games are unlike anything you have seen before, but neither is their offer on PS4 and PS5; so it’s a 2×1 for a limited time.

Sony activate new discounts in digital through the PS Store, take advantage of the offers on PS4 and PS5 whether or not with PS Plus and let yourself go with games that you have never tried before money.

This time things are going 5 action games that are unlike anything you’ve seen before and are on sale on PlayStation consoleseach one is more different and unique than the last.

If what you are looking for right now are single-player adventures or cooperative adventures to play with friends, then let yourself be carried away by these eighties-looking, current and even futuristic titles.

On this occasion there are varied games, despite what it may seem: FPS, action, sports, platforms, metroidvania, horror and much more that we do not want to reveal yet.

And it will be better to start with a title that mixes skating, shooting and cel shading in an adventure reminiscent of Tony Hawk’s or Jet Set Radio alongside a synthwave cut soundtrack.

The best hard drives you can buy for your PS5

If you need to expand the capacity of your PS5, these hard drives are cheap and also allow you to install dozens of games on them.

See list

5 very unique action games on offer on PS4 and PS5

Rollerdrome

Rollerdrome is set in the year 2030 and in a dystopian future where corporations have taken over the world. Matterhorn stands out, which rose thanks to a bloodthirsty and brutal sport that unites the masses; the first of the 5 action games on sale on PS4 and PS5.

We are Kara Hassan, a promising debutant who signs up for the championship to uncover the dark secrets and become champion. She mixes up jumps, tricks and grinds now that her 50% off offer leaves the game at €14.99 on the PS Store.

Analysis of Rollerdrome, with skates (and guns) and crazy

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is a standalone expansion for Far Cry 3, but on a retro-futuristic island with cyborgs. What happens if we add dragons, an irreverent sense of humor and a cheesy eighties style to the original?

What comes out this spin-off from the Far Cry saga that radically breaks with his original style and with Rex Power Colt, one of the new action heroes who is also a 100% American psychopath killer, isn’t that enough? Discover the rest thanks to its 60% and €5.99 on the PS Store.

Analysis of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Strider

Strider takes us to an alternate future on Earth where a being known as Grandmaster Meio keeps the population oppressed. He is another of the 5 action games with offer on PS4 and PS5 Limited Time.

Published by Capcom and developed by Double Helix Gamesis a side-scrolling action game that returned from arcades and retro consoles with an 80% discount and for only €2.99 on the PS Store.

Strider Analysis

Prototype 2

Prototype 2 is a sequel to the game of the same name and a open world action sandbox adventurewe leave Alex Mercer behind as a genetically modified shapeshifter and welcome someone new.

This time the protagonist is Sergeant James Heller, because a viral outbreak that destroys his family transforms him into a Prototype. With playable scheme like GTAdevelop skills and discover the rest thanks to its 90% offer and €3.99 on the PS Store.

Prototype 2 Analysis

Control

Control tells the story of the invasion in a secret agency in New York by a threat from another world. As the new director who must fight to take Control back from her grasp, she is perfect to experience this game before Control 2.

The latter very particular action game on offer on PS4 and PS5, is a third-person action adventure that combines supernatural abilities to master, modifiable equipment and reactive environments; all with a 70% discount and a price of only €8.99 on the PS Store.

Control Analysis