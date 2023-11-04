As you can see, DTT may change very soon, specifically from February 2024, not only with the blackout of SD resolution channels, but also because RTVE will begin to promote 4K broadcasts on some of its channels.

Today, we still have to settle for watching in HD resolution the TDTdespite the fact that most people already have 4K resolution television.

But it will be starting in February, when RTVE will premiere for everyone, La 1 UHD, a channel that they have been testing for a few years now, and that will allow us to view 4K resolution.

RTVE is currently testing both TVE UHD 1 and TVE UHD 2, which broadcast at 4K resolution, but they are in testing, and always offering pre-recorded content or recycled programs, with few exceptions.

As RTVE itself has confirmed, 4K will begin to be broadcast regularly from February 7, 2024.

It should be remembered that the previously planned initial date was February 15, which coincides with the blackout of the DTT SD channels.

Specifically, this 4K TVE channel will broadcast on the RGE2 multiplex in UHD, and you will be able to watch it as long as you have a 4K television with a DVB-T2 decoder, and if so, you just have to start automatic tuning on your television.

If your television is not compatible, you can buy an external tuner. In any case, the majority of 4K televisions marketed in the last seven years include a DVB-T2 decoder.