Thanks to its status as an island, in Australia Unique species in the world have evolved, such as kangaroos or platypuses. And also, dozens of poisonous animals. Added to the list 48 new species of spiderscataloged by experts from the Queensland Museum.

Along with Mexico, Brazil and India, Australia is one of the countries with the most poisonous animals and plants. The reason is that much of the country is dry and sunny, so to save energy many animals use poison to hunt.

Scorpions, snakes, plants, toads, and poisonous spiders live in Australia. The latter have added 48 new species to the catalogue. It is a work of decades, and despite the large number, only one family of spiders has been studied, the Miturgidae. There are still many more to catalog.

48 new species of poisonous spiders in Australia

These new species are known as ground hunting spiders, since they live in the ground. They use the poison to hunt other insects, and in some cases that poison is dangerous to humans.

They are small spiders, just 2 or 3 centimeters long, that live at night and move very quickly. They live in the arid areas of Australia: eucalyptus forests, bush, desert, etc. Here you can one of the new species:

Queensland Museum

To name the 48 new species, scientists, conservators, and famous people have been honored that have contributed to the defense of spiders.

This is the case of the new spider Miturgopelma rangerstaceyae, named in honor of the presenter Ranger Stacey, who publicizes wildlife on her program Totally Wild.

“I’ve spent many hours filming spider stories over the years with Robert and the Queensland Museum team, and it’s always been incredible,” says Ranger Stacey in the press release.

“I learned a lot about arachnids, their biology and their unique behaviours, and I hope these stories have helped show children across Australia what amazing creatures spiders are.”

The new species Miturgopelma baehrae has been named in honor of Dr Barbara Baehr, who has single-handedly described more species of Australian spiders than anyone else in the last century. Miturgopelma caitlinae is named after photographer, media presenter and arachnologist Caitlin Henderson, who discovered the species named after her.

Australia adds another 48 new species of venomous spiders to its collection of bugs that can cause you problems. A paradise for lovers of strong emotions.