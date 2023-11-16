loading…

Mohammed Deif (right) is one of six Hamas officials most wanted by Israel. Israel’s military and intelligence have failed to track them since the war broke out on October 7. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Palestine, has entered its 42nd day on Thursday (16/11/2023). More than 11,000 Palestinians in Gaza were killed by Israeli bombardment, but the six most wanted Hamas officials failed to be traced.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin vowed to eliminate Hamas when he declared war last month.

Instead of fulfilling its vow, the Zionist military was criticized internationally for storming al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility – on the pretext that the Hamas command headquarters was under the hospital building, an accusation that Hamas has denied.

Israel’s 6 Most Wanted But Untouchable Hamas Officials

1. Mohammed Deif

Deif was labeled by the Netanyahu government as Israel’s number 1 public enemy. He is suspected by Tel Aviv of being the mastermind of the October 7 attacks that killed around 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped hundreds more.

Mohammed Deif is the commander of Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. He has led Hamas military operations since 2002.

He joined Hamas in the late 1980s after serving as head of the Muslim Brotherhood’s student union and has been a top target of Israel’s intelligence services for more than 30 years.

He escaped repeated assassination attempts by the Israeli military and intelligence, leading local media to nickname him the “cat with nine lives.”

2. Ismail Haniyeh

He is the political leader of Hamas. Born in one of the densest refugee camps in Gaza in 1963 and widely reported in the media, Haniyeh topped Israel’s most wanted list for years.

He has led Hamas’ political branch since May 2017 and lived between Turkey and Qatar since he voluntarily went into exile in December 2019.