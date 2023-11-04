loading…

Hamas has 40,000 militias and booby-trapped tunnels that could frustrate Israeli troops in the war in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/via REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas has prepared for a long and protracted war in the Gaza Strip and is confident it can hold back the troop advance Israel long enough to force his arch enemy to agree to a ceasefire. This was conveyed by two sources close to the leadership of the organization.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, the Palestinian enclave, has been stockpiling weapons, missiles, food and medical supplies, according to the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation.

The source told Reuters, Saturday (4/11/2023), that Hamas believes thousands of its fighters can hold out for months in a city that has tunnels dug deep underground and frustrates Israeli forces with urban guerrilla tactics.

Ultimately, the source continued, Hamas believes that international pressure on Israel will end the siege of Gaza as the number of civilian casualties increases. It could force a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement that would see Hamas gain concrete concessions such as the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages.

Hamas has made it clear to the United States (US) and Israel through indirect hostage negotiations mediated by Qatar that it wants to force the release of prisoners in exchange for hostages. That’s according to four Hamas officials, a regional official, and a person close to the White House.

In the long term, Hamas says it wants to end Israel’s 17-year blockade of Gaza, as well as halt Israeli settlement expansion and what Palestinians see as a crackdown by Israeli security forces on the al-Aqsa Mosque, the holiest mosque for Muslims in Jerusalem.

On Thursday, UN experts called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, saying that Palestinians there faced a “grave risk of genocide”. Many experts see the crisis escalating, with no clear end in sight for either side.

“The mission to destroy Hamas is not easy to achieve,” said Marwan Al-Muasher, a former Jordanian foreign minister and deputy prime minister who now works for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington.

“There is no military solution to this conflict. We are in dark times. This war will not last short.”

Israel has deployed large numbers of air weapons since the October 7 attack, in which Hamas poured from the Gaza Strip into Israel, killing 1,400 citizens and taking 239 hostages.