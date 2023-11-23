Kawasaki UK let enthusiasts vote on three special and additional graphics for the 2024 Ninja ZX-10RR Anniversary Edition which will be sold in a limited edition of just 40 units

The celebrations for the first forty years of the Ninja continue and in addition to the evocative liveries that we were also able to admire at EICMA, in Great Britain they have seen fit to prepare a further limited edition of 40 examples of the ZX-10RR with other colors always inspired by the history of the model and in particular by the nineties. To choose which graphics to use, Kawasaki UK involved fans of the brand who were able to choose through a survey which of the designs proposed by designer Kar Lee and MotoKandi were the most worthy of being created. Three were chosen and announced at the 2023 edition of Motorcycle Live, the UK’s largest annual motorcycle show. Motorcycle Live started on November 18 and runs until November 26, 2023 in Birmingham. The three motorbikes are exhibited there, among which you will be spoiled for choice.

Three graphics for 40 bikes



They will be made 40 copies complete with numbered plate visible on the fork crown and buyers will be able to choose their livery from the three survey winners. There’s more than just the graphics: the limited edition ZX-10RRs will be some Performance Edition that is, they will also have it Akrapovič exhaust, matching pillion seat shell, a smoked windshield and tank protector. Other goodies included in the purchase include a paddock stand, a special cover for this bike and a 40th anniversary Ninja keychain. The only problem – at least for us Italians – is that these splendid Ninja ZX-10RR Anniversary Limited Edition 2024 are sold in the UK only priced at £26,599 (at the current exchange rate 30,590 euros) and orders have already started on November 18th.