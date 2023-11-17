Atari 2600+ is now on sale, 46 years after one of the first video game consoles in history was launched, now reissued by Plaion and Atari.

Atari 2600+, a new version of the legendary Atari video game console from the late seventies, predecessor even to those of Nintendo or Sega, is now available in stores. This is a faithful recreation of the original, Compatible with 99% of your games.

Atari 2600+ is a product designed for the nostalgic, especially if you still have your collection of Atari 2600 or Atari 7800 gameswhich, in most cases, you can reuse in this new version of the console (they claim to have tested close to 600 games and they work 99% of the cases).

This modern version of the Atari 2600 also includes a perfect recreation of its original joystick controller, called CX40+which has the same design and size as the original from 1977. This controller can be purchased separately (and is compatible with the original Atari).

For those who lost them, or curious people who want to see what video games were like before the famous “crash” of ’83 in the United States, the new Atari Comes with a 10-in-1 game cartridgewhich include classics like Adventure o Missile Commandand more games and accessories are sold separately.

As standard, the 119.99 euro console pack also comes with a 10-in-1 cartridge that includes:

Adventure Combat Dodge ‘Em Haunted House Maze Craze Missile Command Realsports Volleyball Surround Video Pinball Yars’ Revenge

Atari 2600+ now on sale, with games and accessories

Atari 2600+ is now available at the price of 119,99 euros. Two games, Berzerk Enhanced Edition y Mr. Run and Jump They have been put on sale for 29.99 euros each.

Also on sale separately is a Joystick CX40+ Gamepad at the price of 24.99 euros and a pack 2 Paddle Controllers with 4 more games, for 39.99 euros.

They also announced new accessories today: the CX78+ Gamepad (compatible with two-button Atari 7800 games), a separate CX30+ Paddle Pack controller, and an accessory extension cable.

Additionally, four games for the 7800/2600 platforms will be released in early 2024.

What is Atari 2600+ like, the console compatible with original cartridges

Naturally, the new Atari 2600+ comes with modern needs: salida HDMIUSB power, different screen resolutions, including widescreen screens, and it is 20% smaller than the originalalthough aesthetically it is identical.

Inside it will use a emulator to be able to run the cartridges we have. Atari has published a list of the most popular games, published by Atari or third party, and the vast majority run on the Atari 2600+.