Since Sunday, 40 workers have been stuck underground in India due to a landslide at a road tunnel construction site in the northern state of Uttarakhand. Police said they managed to contact the workers, who are being supplied oxygen, water and food via tubes. The accident occurred on the construction site of a motorway built by the Indian government to make the journey easier for the many Hindu pilgrims who go every year to the sacred places of Uttarakhand, on the slopes of the Himalayas.

A recovery team of over 150 people is trying to open a passage through the debris to allow the stranded workers to escape. On Monday morning, 15 meters of road had been cleared of debris: 35 meters still remain to be excavated to reach the workers’ position. In January, again in Uttarakhand, a village very famous as a pilgrimage destination and considered at risk of landslides was partially evacuated after large cracks had formed on the walls of many houses.

