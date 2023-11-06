The reduction in working hours in Mexico is in full legislative analysis. Today, November 6 and next November 13, the dialogue tables on the initiative will be held, and On the 21st of this month, the conclusions are expected to be presented. A controversial issue, supported by workers and with reservations from the business sector, divides the country’s debate; that soon you will have to find a point of agreement, but What did this proposal originally consist of? Here we tell you.

The Constitutional Points Commission of the Chamber of Deputies validated modifying the Magna Carta last April, regarding days of work rest, so that For every five days of work, employees will enjoy two days of rest. Today the initiative is being discussed with legislative analysis in Mexico.

The modification establishes that “for every five days of work the operator must enjoy at least two days of rest”. With 27 votes in favor and five abstentions, the opinion was accredited, which was sent to the Board of Directors for legislative programming.

The opinion states that the constitutional labor regime of weekly rest in Mexico It has been unchanged for more than a century.

What does the reduction in working hours consist of?

It is a proposal from the Citizen Movement bench

Initially, it proposed a reduction in the working day from 48 to 35 hours, that is, from Monday to Thursday.

The approved opinion establishes a maximum legal working day of 40 hours a week

If the working day exceeds 40 hours, the worker must be paid overtime.

What are the advantages of the proposal to modify the working day?

Recover physical and intellectual wear and tear

Greater coexistence with family

Reduce the incidence of diseases such as alcoholism, depression, anxiety, intolerance, among others

Avoid emotional disturbances

Improve lifestyle habits

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions