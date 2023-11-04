loading…

JAKARTA – More than a month after launching aerial bombardments on Gaza following a surprise Hamas attack, Israel has killed more than 12,000 Palestinian civilians, and injured 30,000 people in the besieged strip and the occupied West Bank. More than 5,000 Gaza children died.

Israel’s Zionist actions which attack indiscriminately in the Gaza Strip continue to draw criticism. Israel is considered to have violated UN rules of war.

The UN rules of war are a set of principles and laws governing the use of military force by UN member states. These regulations aim to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure during armed conflict, as well as to limit the negative impact of conflict on society.

The UN’s rules of war are based on the UN Charter, which stipulates that all member states must resolve their disputes by peaceful means.

The UN’s rules of war are further detailed in the 1949 Geneva Conventions, which regulate the protection of civilians and prisoners of war during armed conflict. These conventions also prohibit the use of weapons and methods of warfare that are indistinguishable between military forces and civilians, or that cause unnecessary suffering or damage.

The UN rules of war also include international humanitarian law applicable during armed conflict. This law provides for the protection of civilians, prisoners of war, and people not involved in the conflict. The law also prohibits the use of weapons and methods of warfare that are indistinguishable between military forces and civilians, or that cause unnecessary suffering or damage.

The following is a list of violations of the UN laws of war committed by Israel during its invasion of the Gaza Strip

1. Attacking Civilians



UN rules of war prohibit direct attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. Civilians can only be attacked if they are directly involved in the conflict.

However, what Israel is doing in the Gaza Strip does not reflect that. When attacking the Palestinian enclave, Israel did not specifically target members of the Hamas group but civilians.

In armed conflict, civilians are the disadvantaged parties and must be protected. They must be protected and must not become victims of violence, especially murder and the like.