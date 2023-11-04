Suara.com – Indonesian U-17 National Team striker, Arkhan Kaka, is burning with enthusiasm to face the U-17 World Cup. They are ready to start their struggle in Group A against the Ecuador U-17 team. This match will be held at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, on Friday, November 10 2023.

When speaking at the first official training session for the U-17 Indonesian National Team, Arkhan Kaka explained that his team complied with the FIFA schedule with discipline.

This training was held in Field A of the GBT Stadium Complex, Surabaya, on the evening of Monday, November 6 2023.

Apart from improving physical quality, this training also aims to familiarize the team with the atmosphere of the stadium, including observing the current weather conditions.

The team’s unity is increasingly felt and strengthens their preparations ahead of the upcoming match.

Arkhan Kaka himself revealed that his team had worked hard to prepare themselves physically to face the Ecuador team.

He was happy to confirm that the team’s physical condition was in good condition during the preparation process ahead of this important match.

“Today we practiced passing, rondos, game possession, tactical training, a little preparation against Ecuador. The compact team supports and strengthens each other. We are optimistic about the spirit of the goal of fighting together. Hopefully we will give the best results,” said Arkhan Kaka yesterday.

Before entering the final preparation stage in Surabaya, the U-17 Indonesian National Team underwent a training camp in Jakarta.

In the final selection, Arkhan Kaka managed to win a place among the 21 players who will defend the Indonesian U-17 National Team at the U-17 World Cup which was held in Surabaya.

Arkhan also expressed his satisfaction with Field A which will be the venue for their match.

It is known that this pitch meets FIFA standards, provides players with ease in training, and increases their morale.

“This is our enthusiasm to face Ecuador in the first match. Hopefully it will be smooth and easy in the first match,” said Arkhan Kaka with a smile on his face.

The Indonesian U-17 national team competed in Group A along with the Ecuador U-17, Panama U-17 and Morocco U-17 teams.

Their three opposing teams in Group A have had impressive reputations in the history of the U-17 World Cup.

They have previous experience in advancing to the group phase, which is different from the U-17 Indonesian National Team who have just made their debut on this big stage.

Panama and Morocco have reached the last 16, while Ecuador even reached the quarter-finals in previous tournaments. This will be a tough test for the U-17 Indonesian National Team, and their enthusiasm to create new history is very strong.