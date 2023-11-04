Loki’s conclusion raises questions among fans. Will there be a season 3 on Disney+? The truth is that it would be much better if not…

There are 4 reasons why Loki should not have season 3. The Marvel Studios television series, streaming on Disney+ and starring the charismatic Tom Hiddleston, has captivated fans with its intriguing narrative and unexpected twists. However, despite the adoration it has generated, there are compelling reasons to argue that the series should not have a third season. Of course, everything will depend on the film studio. Ultimately, Kevin Feige has a plan in mind.

1) The ending was perfect

Loki’s second season took us on a cosmic journey that culminated in a surprising and aesthetically sublime finale.. Loki’s transformation into a kind of God of Time, fused with Yggdrasil, the tree of life in Norse mythology, was a script twist that left viewers amazed. This masterful ending closed the cycle of the character in a unique and satisfying way, giving the antihero an unexpected evolution and turning him into a central figure in the Marvel Universe.

2) Loki’s character arc is over

Disney+

From when we met Loki in 2011 as the cunning villain in Thor, until his last appearance in 2023, The character has undergone a remarkable transformation. His arc, which took him from ruthless antagonist to complex hero, has come to an end. The exploration of his duality, his internal struggles, and his quest for redemption played out over multiple films and two seasons of the series. Extending his story could dilute the shocking conclusion that was achieved with the season two finale.

3) You destroy its glorious purpose

Loki, after sacrificing himself and transforming into the Time God of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has achieved a glorious purpose that resonates with the character’s mythology. The idea of ​​extending his narrative could risk diluting the meaning and significance of this achievement. Letting his story remain as a monumental act in the evolution of the MCU preserves the importance of his sacrifice. And it prevents it from being diluted in future plots that might not live up to its initial impact.

4) A generational change

Marvel Studios

In the vast universe of Marvel Studios, The arrival of new characters is inevitable and essential to maintain freshness and narrative diversity. With the conclusion of Loki’s plot, it’s time to make room for the introduction and development of other characters. The richness of the Marvel Universe lies in its ability to evolve and present new stories. Stories that keep the flame of public interest alive. Allowing Loki to take a well-deserved break from him opens the door for other heroes and anti-heroes to take center stage. Of course, there must be a generational change.