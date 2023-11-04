loading…

Ukraine has lost and is helpless against Russia. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Ukraine and its Western backers have lost the conflict with Russia. This was stated by former Pentagon advisor Douglas Macgregor.

The retired US Army colonel and decorated veteran urged Washington and Kiev to pursue peace talks with Moscow as soon as possible.

Here are 4 reasons why Ukraine and the US have lost the war against Russia.

1. US Aid to Ukraine Thinning Due to Gaza War



Photo/Reuters

The Pentagon’s available funds for Ukraine are running low, after President Joe Biden’s administration failed to advance a $105 billion spending package through Congress, much of which was supposed to go to Kiev.

The president was forced to sign a temporary spending bill, which only includes funding for domestic government agencies.

2. The US No Longer Has Military Assets for Ukraine



Photo/Reuters

In a post on

“The war in Ukraine is lost,” he concluded, calling on “fools” to “Make Peace.”

On Tuesday, ABC News, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official, reported that shipments of US-made artillery shells to Kiev had dropped “more than 30%” as Washington tries to strike a balancing act between supporting Israel and Ukraine.

The network’s sources revealed that the shortage was mainly seen in the supply of NATO standard 155mm artillery shells. The unnamed official told reporters that Ukraine was “in big trouble (because) basic ammunition is not available.”

3. The Ukrainian Army Will Lose Much Territory



Photo/Reuters

According to Ukrainian staff, if the current trend continues, Kiev troops could lose some of their positions on the battlefield.