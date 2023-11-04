loading…

Turkey has a lot of importance in delaying Sweden’s bid to become a member of NATO/ Photo/Reuters

ANKARA – A Turkish parliamentary commission discussed and possibly approved Sweden’s bid to become a member of NATO on Thursday. It was the latest step toward expanding the Western bloc after an 18-month delay that frustrated some allies and won few concessions.

In May last year, President Tayyip Erdogan raised objections to Sweden and Finland’s request to join the military alliance. The Nordic countries made the offer in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey ratified Finland’s offer in April but, along with NATO member Hungary, kept Sweden waiting, demanding Stockholm take more steps to crack down on what it considers terrorists in its jurisdiction.

Here are 4 facts about what Stockholm, Helsinki, Washington and other NATO members have done to address Ankara’s concerns, marking what analysts say is a geopolitical victory for Erdogan even as he has soured Turkey’s relations with the West.

1. What Concessions Did Sweden Make



Photo/Reuters

At a NATO meeting in Madrid last year, Turkey reached an agreement with Sweden and Finland under which they would lift an arms embargo and take action against members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and the Ankara-led Gulen movement. responsible for the 2016 coup attempt.

Last year, Stockholm lifted a ban on exporting military equipment to Turkey, without disclosing details of the companies or products.

In June, they introduced a new anti-terrorism law making membership of a terrorist organization illegal, and stated that they were upholding their part of the agreement.

In recent months, Sweden’s top court blocked the extradition of two Turks who Ankara said were Gulenists, while an appeals court upheld the sentence of a man for trying to finance the PKK, which is also considered a terrorist group by the European Union and America.

Separately, in response to criticism in Turkey and other Muslim-majority countries, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said Sweden was considering whether it could change laws to stop people burning the holy Koran in public.

Finland agreed last year to consider granting arms export permits to Turkey on a case-by-case basis. After nearly a year of waiting, Ankara says Helsinki has got its blessing.

2. Other NATO Countries Give Concessions to Türkiye



Photo/Reuters

When Erdogan signaled at a NATO conference in July that Sweden would eventually get the green light, NATO member Canada quietly agreed to reopen talks with Turkey over lifting export controls on drone components, including optical equipment.