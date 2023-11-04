The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power raises many doubts on Amazon. And there are reasons not to trust its second season…

There are 4 reasons not to trust Amazon with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The anticipation for the second season of the fantasy series is palpable. But between the hope of substantial improvement and skepticism based on precedent… A crucial question also arises. Can we fully trust the company to carry out this epic narrative set in Middle Earth? After what happened in the first season, the truth is that it can be suspected.

1) They do not have sufficient rights

The universe created by JRR Tolkien is vast and complex. But, for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the basis is found in The Silmarillion. A masterpiece that sheds light on the Second Age of Middle-earth. However, the shadow of uncertainty hangs over Amazon, since it does not own the rights to this fundamental work. Without The Silmarillion, the series is on limited narrative ground. And fidelity to the richness of the original story could be compromised. Despite having the appendices of The Return of the King, the truth is that that could be insufficient.

2) The narrative of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been greatly affected

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power left many viewers divided. And, in some cases, disenchanted with Amazon. Criticism of the interpretation of certain characters, as well as deviations from the canon established by Tolkien, generated an echo of discontent. Reviving confidence in the narrative after a shaky start can be an arduous task. The shadow of the mistakes made in the first season could be cast over the second, undermining hope for complete narrative redemption.

3) Viewers were left halfway on Amazon

The connection between a series and its audience is essential to continued success. However, Amazon figures reveal worrying disconnect. Only 2 out of 10 people who started the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power managed to complete it. This disconnect between the story presented and viewers’ willingness to follow it to the end raises uncomfortable questions about the series’ ability to retain long-term interest. The audience leak could indicate that the plot has not resonated as expected. And it will have no impact soon.

4) The future of the saga on the big screen

The confirmation of new movies based on Middle Earth has generated an earthquake of expectation that could eclipse interest in the new stories of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The magic of cinema, with its ability to visually present the grandeur of Middle-earth, could attract a wider audience and bring attention back to cinematic storytelling. This change of focus could cause the Amazon series to remain in the background, competing in vain for the public’s attention. Of course, the movies could do a disservice to the television series.

Although the promise of an improved second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon It is tempting, being cautious is a sign of intelligence. The lack of sufficient rights, the shaky narrative, the disconnection with viewers and the competition with new Middle-earth films pose significant challenges.

The onus falls on the Amazon studio, who must prove that the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is not only a course correction, but a true elevation of the narrative that inspires renewed confidence in the hearts of Tolkien fans. Middle Earth is sacred ground. And the exploration of it requires not only audacity, but an intrinsic respect for the rich literary heritage that precedes it.