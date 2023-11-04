loading…

Hamas is Gaza’s most formidable fighting group. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Living and operating among Gaza’s 2.3 million residents is an estimated 11 different armed factions, most of them Islamist groups, ranging from the largest and most powerful, Hamas, to small armed gangs.

When Hamas launched a cross-border attack on southern Israel on October 7, armed men in uniform were accompanied by members of the gang and even unaffiliated individuals.

Hence the recent release delay. Hamas needs to control the remaining Israeli hostages so they can bargain for an extension of the temporary ceasefire.

The following are 4 groups of Palestinian fighters in Gaza who are ready to fight against Israel.

1. Hamas.

According to the BBC, Hamas was founded in 1987 and has ruled Gaza since 2007. The group is estimated to have had 20,000 to 30,000 fighters in its armed wing – the Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades – before Israel began retaliating for the attack on October 7.

This group is funded and supported by Iran. Hamas’ struggle remains dedicated to the destruction of the state of Israel.

2. Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

Founded in 1981 by Palestinian students living in Egypt.

Close ally of Iran. Swear to destroy Israel. It is believed to have between 1,000 and 8,000 fighters under the “Al-Quds Brigade” brand.

3. Brigade Al-Nasser Salah Al-Deen.

The third largest faction, allies of Hamas and PIJ. Contribute to the Gaza police force. Reportedly took part in joint attacks with Hamas including the kidnapping of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2006.

4. Brigade Mujahidin.

The armed wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement. Operating in Gaza and the West Bank. Also reported to have ties to Iran.

In 2023, his spokesman warned that the issue of Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons and the confrontation over the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem were “time bombs”.

(ahm)