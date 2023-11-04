loading…

Some Palestinians have been imprisoned in Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Using golf carts, vans and motorbikes, Hamas fighters have brought dozens of Israeli civilians and soldiers back to the Gaza Strip after their attack on Israel on Saturday.

When Israeli fighter jets bombed the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a surprise Hamas attack, Palestinian groups said they planned to use captured Israelis to reach a deal for the release of Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

But how many Palestinians are currently in Israeli custody? And how many of them are children?

Here are 7 facts about Israeli prisons for Palestinians.

1. 1 Million Palestinians Have Been Arrested by Israel



Photo/Reuters

Many argue that all of Gaza is actually an open-air prison – 2.2 million people blockaded by Israel in a small enclave on the coast.

However, the number of Palestinians who have served time in Israeli prisons is also the same. Since 1967, when Israel occupied East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, it has arrested about one million Palestinians, the UN reported last summer.

One in every five Palestinians has been arrested and charged under 1,600 military orders that control every aspect of the lives of Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation. The detention rate of Palestinian men has doubled – two out of every five have been arrested.

2. Israel’s Prison System is Horrible



Photo/Reuters

Palestinian Prisoner rights group Addameer describes Israel’s prison system as “a monstrous complex of machines in form, law, procedure and policy…designed to liquidate and kill”.

Currently, the number of Palestinians currently behind bars in Israel is 5,200 people, including 33 women and 170 children. If tried, Palestinian prisoners would be tried in military courts.

3. Placing All Palestinians as a Threat



Two months after Israel occupied Palestinian and Arab territories in the 1967 war, the Israeli government issued Military Order 101 which essentially criminalized civilian activities based on “hostile propaganda and the prohibition of incitement.”

The order, which is still in use in the occupied West Bank, prohibits participation in and organizing protests, printing and distributing political materials, displaying flags and other political symbols, and any activity showing sympathy for organizations deemed illegal under the military order.

Three years later, another military order (378) was issued by the Israeli government. It established military courts, and essentially outlawed any form of Palestinian resistance to Israeli occupation as “terrorism.”