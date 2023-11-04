Series and movies for which, in their cartoon version, mascots were created.

That cartoon adaptations of successful series and movies are made is nothing new. However, it is quite curious that in some of these versions pets make an appearance, most of them very diverse, that had never appeared in the original material.

Due to the differences between the different projects mentioned here, some of these pets have great importance in the plot, while others do not go beyond being a simple decorative element, as can be seen in the four examples that we have compiled. in this article and which you can read below.

Punky Brewster (1985)

In 1984, David W. Duclon created the sitcom Punky Brewsterwhich was starring George Gaynes (as Henry Warnimont) y Soleil Moon Frye (in the role of the little girl Punky Brewster), in which the heart of a sullen and stingy man is softened after accepting a homeless girl and her dog into his home. With 88 episodes spread over four seasons, the series remained on the air until 1988.

While, in this series, Punky he only had his dog Brandonin the animated adaptation, which had a total of 26 episodes, directed by John Kimball, Rudy Larriva, Russ Mooney and the already mentioned David W. Duclondoubled his number of pets, since there he came into contact with a magical creature called Gloomerwhose ability to fulfill wishes made him Punkyalong with his friends Cherie, Margo y Allenlive the most incredible adventures as they try to return the stranger to his place of origin Gloomer. Below, you can see the intro of the series, where we can see this magical creature

This boy is a demon (1993 – 1994)

The movie This guy is a demon (1990), directed by Dennis Dugan and starring John Ritter (as Ben Healy) y Michael Oliver (In the role of Junior Healy) was successful enough to lead to the creation of This boy is a demon 2 (1991), con Brian Levant in the director’s chair and This boy is a demon 3 (1995), by Greg Beeman and with William Katt y Justin Chapman as Ben y Junior, respectively). Throughout the trilogy we could witness the antics of the incorrigible boy.

In the animated version, composed of 26 episodes, spread over two seasons, under the direction of the creators Scott Alexander y Larry Karaszewskiin addition to Antoni D’Ocon, Lee Williams y Robert Simonds, Junior It had one of the most unusual pets we have ever seen, as can be seen by just taking a look at the image that accompanies this section or at the intro of the series, which can be seen reproduced below.

Dumb and Dumber (1995)

In 1994, under the direction of Peter y Bobby Farrelly, Jim Carrey (as Lloyd Christmas) y Jeff Daniels (In the role of Harry Dunne) starred in the film Two dumbs so dumbs, whose premise is quite clear in the title. The success achieved gave carte blanche for the prequel Dumb and Dumber: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003), directed by Troy Miller and with Derek Richardson y Eric Christian Olsen as Harry y Lloyd, respectively. Finally, in 2014, the sequel was released Two even dumber foolsin which the directors and stars of the original film returned.

Unlike in the films, where Lloyd y Harry They did not travel with pets, in the cartoon adaptation, of only 13 chapters (some of them composed of two different stories), directed by the creator Bennett Yellinthey are seen accompanied by Kitty, a purple beaver, as shown in the image that accompanies this section, whose intelligence is surely superior to that of the two human protagonists, which is not very complicated. Below, we show its intro.

Ace Ventura (1995 – 1997)

And we continue with Jim Carreysince we could not finish the article without mentioning who was the protagonist of the films Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) y Ace Ventura: Operation Africa (1995), the first of them directed by Tom Shadyac and the second for Steve Odekerk.

Although in both films we can see that Ace Ventura He has his house full of pets of all kinds, he does not usually take any of those animals on his missions, unlike in the cartoon series, of 39 episodes in total, directed by the creator Duane Capizzi and by Dave Pembertonin which he is always in the company of the little monkey Spyke which we can see in the image and in the intro that you can see below this paragraph.