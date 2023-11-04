Napoleon Bonaparte is one of the most iconic and legendary historical figures of all time. And he is for four reasons.

There are 4 keys to understanding the character of Napoleon Bonaparte. The enigma of the “Great Corsican” continues to captivate centuries after his death. The premiere of the biographical film about this iconic character, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and Vanessa Kirby as Josephine de Beauharnais, has revived interest in understanding the complexity of this historical leader. A complexity that we will try to summarize below.

1) The political ambition of Napoleon Bonaparte

The Napoleon’s ambition It was disproportionate and encompassed vast political horizons. From his early days as a military leader in the French Revolution to his rise as Emperor of France, his thirst for power and political dominance was a constant driving force. His vision of unifying Europe under his rule and his ability to manipulate political structures made him a central figure in European history.

2) A military and tactical genius

Apple Studios

Napoleon’s name is inextricably linked to his military genius. Their revolutionary strategies and tactics forever changed the art of war.. Speed, mobility and surprise were his most powerful weapons. From victories in Italy to the Egyptian campaign and epic battles in Europe, his military genius became the stuff of legend. In fact, he continues to be studied in military academies today. It is no wonder, given the magnitude of his career.

3) The greatest symbol of the French Revolution

Napoleon emerged at a crucial time in French history. Yes, we are talking about the French Revolution. His rise is intertwined with the ideals of freedom, equality and fraternity that spread during this tumultuous period.. Although his imperial rule seemed to contradict some of these principles, his legacy is intertwined with the modernization of France. And also with the spread of revolutionary ideals throughout Europe. Some ideals that were embraced in many countries.

4) His love for Josephine de Beauharnais

Apple Studios

Behind the conqueror and strategist was a man in love. The relationship between Napoleon and Josephine de Beauharnais, his first wife, was a story of love and complications. Despite her infidelities and eventual separation from him, his affection for her was evident throughout her life. The absence of offspring between the two, together with the separation, left an emotional mark on the Gran Corso. A mark that was reflected in his search for legitimation through his political legacy.