Napoleon (Ridley Scott, 2023) has arrived in theaters, but it has not exactly been a success. And there are four reasons to justify his fall.

There are 4 keys that explain why Napoleon is a bad movie. The long-awaited release of the biographical film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic leader and Vanessa Kirby as Josefina de Beauharnais has left many viewers and critics perplexed. Expectation for the life of the “Gran Corso” has been dampened by a number of notable shortcomings.

Some differences that have led this film to be classified as an unfortunate adaptation of the life of Napoleon. Of course, there are reasons to believe this. And these are the reasons that explain and justify it.

1) A bad historical approximation

Apple Studios

The film presents a fragmented and decontextualized vision of Napoleon’s life. While it summarizes some of his most famous moments, it lacks the historical context necessary to understand the background and importance of those events. The lack of depth in the representation of historical events leaves the viewer with a superficial vision. And without the complete understanding of the time and circumstances surrounding the life of the great French emperor.

2) A terrible characterization of Joaquin Phoenix

Despite Joaquin Phoenix’s talent as an actor, his interpretation of the “Gran Corso” has been harshly criticized. The failure to capture Napoleon’s essence and charisma, as well as the absence of nuance in his representation, has left a void on the screen. Joaquin Phoenix fails to convey the complexity and emotional depth that would be expected from such an influential character in world history. One of the most important people in history. And the greatest legend of modern Europe.

3) A movie without narrative or character development

Apple Studios

Napoleon Movie Lacks Strong Narrative and Meaningful Character Development. The story progresses in a haphazard manner, without a clear thread connecting the events or allowing a deep understanding of the protagonists. The lack of exploration of the main characters and their evolution throughout the plot leaves the audience disconnected and without an emotional connection to the story.

4) A British pamphlet against Napoleon

One of the most forceful criticisms has been the perception that the film becomes a pamphlet with British overtones against Napoleon. The biased and unbalanced representation of the character, as well as the choice of events and his interpretation, seem to reflect a partial view that seeks to denigrate the historical figure instead of presenting an objective and complete vision of his life.

Definitely, The film about Napoleon directed by Ridley Scott has been widely perceived as a disappointment in its representation of the “Gran Corso”. Its lack of historical context, Joaquin Phoenix’s lackluster performance, absence of a compelling narrative, and obvious bias in its approach have led to this adaptation being considered a wasted opportunity to offer an authentic and meaningful look at the life and legacy of one of the most influential figures in world history.

It is a pity that the Napoleon film has not managed to materialize the story of the European “Great Corsican” as expected. It certainly had all the ingredients to be a success. However, They preferred to review the great moments of their lives and do so without narrative, emotion, dramatic tension, epic, or anything at all.. Soon, there will be an adaptation of the life of the French emperor by Steven Spielberg in serial format. Maybe then they will do justice to him.