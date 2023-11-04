loading…

President Joko Widodo delivered his statement at the Arab Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo/Sindonews/Pool

RIYADH – Indonesia brought a special initiative to the Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday (11/11/2023). The main issue raised by Indonesia is more concrete and can be implemented so that it can stop the Israeli invasion of Gaza.

The following are 4 Indonesian initiatives in the Arab-Islamic Summit.

1. Armistice

A ceasefire must be implemented immediately. Israel argues that this is unacceptable self-defense.

“This is nothing but collective punishment and we all have to find a way for Israel to immediately implement a ceasefire,” said Jokowi.

2. Humanitarian Assistance

Humanitarian aid must be accelerated and prioritized. OIC or OIC countries must modify aid mechanisms that are more predictable and sustainable. The President also said that Indonesia had sent aid and in the future it would be able to add further aid.

Jokowi gave an example of humanity carried out by Israel, namely targeting hospitals, including Indonesian hospitals. Indonesian hospitals have run out of fuel and this is reducing the hospital’s ability to serve people who urgently need help. Jokowi urged all parties to respect International Humanitarian Law.

“Indonesia has also sent humanitarian aid and will add more. On the other hand, humanity is also very concerning,” said Jokowi.

3. Prosecuting War Crimes Committed by Israel

The OIC must use all fronts to demand Israel be held accountable for the atrocities against humanity that have been committed, for example pressing for access to the Independent International Commission of Inquiry in the Occupied Palestinian Territory which formed the UN Human Rights Council to be able to carry out its mandate, as well as continuing to push for the Advisory Opinion process at the International Court of Justice.

4. Creating Peace

The OIC must urge peace negotiations to begin immediately in order to realize a two-state solution. The President refuses to think about a one-state solution because it is certain that Palestine will be sacrificed. Jokowi said that Indonesia was ready to contribute to the Palestinian peace process.

“If the quartet mechanism cannot be relied upon, then the OIC must encourage new format peace negotiations for these new negotiations. Indonesia is ready to contribute to these peace negotiations,” said Jokowi.

