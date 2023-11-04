loading…

Abu Ubaidah became a respected figure among the Palestinian people. Photo/roya news

GAZA – Abu Ubaidah is the spokesperson for Hamas’ Al Qassam Brigades. Recently, his figure has received a lot of attention on social media.

Like a spokesperson (jubir), Abu Ubaidah often appears and makes various statements. Usually, he is seen wearing a green camouflage army uniform with a red keffiyeh.

Since the start of the Israel vs Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, Abu Ubaida has also made many public appearances. Apart from his still mysterious figure, he is considered to have played an important role in the Hamas vs Israel War.

Abu Ubaidah’s Important Role in the Hamas vs Israel War

1. Managing the Media War

In his duties as spokesman, Abu Ubaidah may not be directly involved in the battlefield. However, his role behind the scenes cannot be underestimated either.

Abu Ubaidah became one of the important figures who managed the media war against Israel and its supporters. With this task, it is not surprising that his figure often appears on social media when giving certain statements or speeches.

Quoting the Asharq Al-Awsat page, Thursday (16/11/2023), Abu Ubaidah initially had accounts on Twitter (now X) and Facebook. However, the account has been closed.

Instead, Abu Ubaidah published his statements and messages via the official Al Qassam website. Apart from that, he also often uses the Al-Aqsa channel which is affiliated with Hamas.

2. Hamas Liaison with Outside Parties

Apart from managing the media war against Israel and its supporters, Abu Ubaidah also has another role that is no less important. Call it like being a liaison between Hamas and outside parties.

Because of their status, Hamas officials rarely appear in public. Instead, they usually appoint a deputy like Abu Ubaidah to speak publicly.