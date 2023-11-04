loading…

Kerem Shalom is known as a border crossing area connecting Israel, Egypt and Gaza.

GAZA – Kerem Shalom is known as a kibbutz or Israeli village in the Zionist territory that occupied Palestine. This area is very strategic because it is located on the triple border between Gaza, Israel and Egypt.

Here are 4 facts about Kerem Shalom.

1. Starting from 4 Families



According to the official Kerem Shalom website, Kerem Shalom started with four families in 1968, as the Concord-Lincoln Study Group and later became the Concord-Lincoln Jewish Group.

During the 1970s, the programs expanded to include adult education and non-religious social events, and the group changed its name to the Concord Area Jewish Group (CAJG).

In the late 1970s, CAJG held its first Shabbat service, led by a Brandeis student. The success of these services deepened the community’s hunger for a richer and more consistent community life including High Holiday services and a permanent Hebrew School. The decision was made to hire Rabbi Michael Lucens who went on to serve the congregation for over thirty years.

2. The synagogue was built in 1987



By 1980, the 80 CAJG member families held Bar/Bat Mitzvah services, High Holiday services, and occasional Shabbat services and had created their own prayer books. Outgrowing the community center they rented, in 1981, CAJG began renting space from First Parish in Concord. The following year, they bought their first Torah—and in 1987 they bought land in Concord to build a synagogue.

The completed synagogue was dedicated in 1989, and to commemorate this transition, CAJG officially became Kerem Shalom, Vineyard of Peace, as it is known today. The dedication was celebrated community-wide with hundreds of families, carrying the Torah, accompanied by a Klezmer band, walking through the center of Concord, from First Parish, along Elm Street, to their new home, Kerem Shalom.

3. The Myth Can End the Arab-Israeli Conflict



Kerem Shalom is believed to be a location or place to bring about peace and end the Arab-Israeli conflict. This belief cannot be separated because the region’s location is close to three powers capable of reconciling the conflict, namely Israel, Egypt and Gaza which is controlled by Hamas.

4. Has a border crossing with Gaza



Photo/Reuters

The United Nations called on Israel to open Kerem Shalom to send aid to the besieged Gaza Strip. Aid trucks have been pouring into Gaza from Egypt over the past week via Rafah, the main crossing that does not border Israel. It has been the main point for aid deliveries since Israel imposed a “total siege” on the enclave in retaliation for an attack by Palestinian Hamas militants from Gaza on October 7.

UN officials have repeatedly said this amount is not enough to meet the needs of Gaza’s civilian population of around 2.3 million, more than a million of whom were displaced by Israeli bombardment.

“More than one entry point into Gaza is necessary if we are to make a difference – Kerem Shalom, between Israel and Gaza, is the only crossing equipped with equipment that can quickly process trucks in large enough numbers,” said the senior aid official UN Lisa Doughten told The New York Times. UN Security Council.

