The symbol of the Palestinian struggle is not only watermelon, but also eggplant and olive oil. Photo/Al Jazeera

GAZA – What do watermelon, oranges, olives and eggplant have in common?

Yes, technically, they are all fruits. Maybe you think everything is delicious. But for Palestinians, they symbolize Palestinian culture and identity.

As a form of protest, agriculture, culinary, and literature, Palestinians use watermelon, oranges, olives, and eggplant to represent national identity, connection to the homeland, and resistance.

Here are 5 pieces that are used as symbols of the struggle of the Palestinian people.

1. Watermelon



Photo/Al Jazeera

According to Al Jazeera, watermelon is perhaps the most iconic fruit representing Palestine. Grown throughout Palestine, from Jenin to Gaza, this fruit has the same colors as the Palestinian flag – red, green, white and black – so it is used to protest Israel’s oppression of the Palestinian flag and identity.

After the 1967 war, when Israel controlled the West Bank, Gaza Strip and annexed East Jerusalem, the government banned the Palestinian flag in the occupied territories.

Although flags are not necessarily prohibited by law, watermelon is considered a symbol of resistance. It appears in artwork, shirts, graffiti, posters, and of course the ubiquitous watermelon emoji on social media.

Recently, the flag has come under fire again. In January 2023, right-wing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir instructed police to confiscate Palestinian flags from public places. This was followed in June by a draft law banning the use of flags in state-funded institutions, which Haaretz reports has received preliminary approval from the Knesset.

In response, Zazim, a grassroots Arab-Israeli peace organization, displayed Palestinian flags – in the shape of watermelons – on about a dozen Tel Aviv taxi services.

“If you want to stop us, we will find other ways to express ourselves,” said Amal Saad, a Palestinian from Haifa who organized the Zazim watermelon campaign.

Saad wasn’t sure if the right wing would try to stop him, so he kept his plans under wraps. However, Saad said the support he received was overwhelming, with more than 1,300 activists donating to the cause.