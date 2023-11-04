It is possible that Marvel Studios already has its Reed Richards from the Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios I would have already found the actor who will give life to Reed Richards.

The Fantastic Four of the MCU

Various reports claim that the popular actor Pedro Pascal could be Reed Richards in the film of the 4 Fantastic of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Insider Daniel Richtman was the first to share the information, and was later followed by /Film, which claims that Pascal has signed on to play the superhero. Later, other reports surfaced saying that the actor is close to bagging the role.

However, when Deadline published the news that Pascal is in talks with Marvel Studios to be part of the Fantastic Four, the first reports stopped being rumors. The media also said that the actor’s schedule is being resolved (he currently has other projects pending to record), but that the actor and the studio will probably reach an agreement.

Regarding the other members of the team, some reports have been saying that Vanessa Kirby will play Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn will play Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm lo interpretará Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Although this must be taken as a rumor for the moment.

Los 4 Fantastic They have a release date of May 2025.