Suara.com – Young artist Sandrinna Michelle recently stole attention after her mother wanted to accuse someone of brainwashing her so she forgot about her parents.

This was revealed by the Instagram account, @savorascraves, which is thought to belong to his own mother.

Through a post on Insta Story, the account allegedly belonging to Purwanti Skornicki said that it would reveal everything via live broadcast. He said that his daughter, who was only 16 years old, was already being influenced by people outside the house.

So what are the facts like? Here’s the review.

1. Sandrinna Michelle’s mother expressed her disappointment with her daughter

Purwanti Skornicki expressed her disappointment via her Instagram account. Her mother suspected that Sandrinna had been brainwashed by outsiders and even threatened to reveal the truth via live broadcast. Her mother felt that Sandrinna had forgotten her parents.

2. It is suspected that Sandrinna’s mother was angry because she did not approve of her relationship with Robert Junior

Sandrinna Michelle was controversial because her relationship with Robert Junior, who was 22 years old, was in the media spotlight. Their dating style has become a topic of conversation among the public.

3. Threaten to report to KPAI

Sandrinna’s mother Michelle threatened to report this case to the Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI), accusing that there were parties involved in influencing Sandrinna to forget her parents.

4. Sandrinna Michelle Hasn’t Provided Clarification

Currently, Sandrinna Michelle has not provided a response or clarification regarding this situation, and the public is still waiting for an explanation from her side.

Until now, it is not known when Sandrinna Michelle’s mother went to the KPAI office to report the person who was suspected of having had a bad influence on her daughter.