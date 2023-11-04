loading…

The MQ-9 drone operates in Gaza to help Israel fight Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Several US MQ-9 Reaper drones have orbited Gaza amid Israeli attacks and military activity there. The flight was part of an effort to help find the hostages, 10 of whom were said to be from the United States.

Here are 4 facts about the MQ-9 Reaper drone.

1. Operates at an altitude of 50,000 feet for 27 hours



Photo/Reuters

According to Reuters, the unmanned aerial vehicle produced by General Atomics, the MQ-9 Reaper, can roam at an altitude of around 50,000 feet for more than 27 hours. It gathers intelligence with advanced cameras, sensors and radar.

The drone has a wingspan of 66 feet (20.12 m), a Honeywell (HON.O) engine, can carry 3,900 pounds (1,769 kg) of fuel and has a maximum speed of 444 km per hour.

The Reaper, which entered service with the US Air Force over 16 years ago, can be equipped with weapons such as air-to-ground missiles.

The MQ-9 has also been purchased by the US Department of Homeland Security, NASA, the British Royal Air Force, the Italian Air Force, the French Air Force and the Spanish Air Force.

2. Can detect hostages kidnapped by Hamas



Photo/Reuters

Officials said the flights there were unarmed and used onboard sensors to search for hostages. The aircraft can carry high-power cameras, including cameras that can detect heat or operate with little or no visible light.

According to reports, at least six aircraft have been used, and their flight paths are focused on southern Gaza. Amelia Smith, an aviation researcher quoted by the New York Times, said the Reaper usually roams the region for about three hours, flying at an altitude of about 25,000 feet.

Officials said this was the first time a US drone had flown over Gaza.

3. Operational costs are only 50 million per hour



Photo/Reuters

Drones are generally cheaper than manned aircraft with similar capabilities, and safer for operators because they do not require a pilot. Unlike most other aircraft, drones can roam for hours to gather intelligence. It costs about $3,500 per flying hour, compared with about $8,000 per flying hour to operate, for example, an F-16, according to General Atomics.

According to the US Air Force, four MQ-9 aircraft with sensors, ground control stations and satellite links cost about $56.5 million.

4. Able to detect every threat



Photo/Reuters

General Atomics said the MQ-9 has “demonstrated air-to-air weapons capabilities” in Air Force trials. The aircraft can also be equipped with a “Self Protect Pod” that can detect threats and take countermeasures against surface-to-air weapons.

(ahm)