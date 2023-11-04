Suara.com – Ghisca Debora Aritonang is suspected of having committed ticket fraud for the band Coldplay’s concert in Jakarta to the tune of tens of billions. The young woman is a student at Trisakti University.

Ghisca is a student at the Faculty of Economics, Management study program, Trisakti University entering in 2022. This is based on information on the page https://pddikti.kemdikbud.go.id/.

Regarding this, the Head of Public Relations at Trisakti University, Dewi Priandini, opened up about her students who were in the spotlight.

Here are some summarized facts Suara.com:

1. Likes to lie

Based on reports from the faculty, Dewi said that Ghisca often lied. Even Ghisca’s parents were seen angry because of their child’s actions.

This, said Dewi, happened when the faculty held a parents’ meeting. It is known that Gischa is a student in the international class, and the class holds a gathering for parents every year.

Ghisca’s parents were angry because their own child lied to her.

“Ghisca is beautiful but likes to lie,” said Dewi.

2. Males

In the eyes of her lecturer, Ghisca is a lazy student. But in this case, Dewi did not explain whether she was lazy, whether she rarely did assignments or was lazy about giving up.

“Just lazy, that’s what the lecturer said,” he said.

3. Have a gang

Dewi said that while studying at Trisakti, Ghisca had a group of close friends. The three of them are often seen always doing anything.

“The three of them have been playing since semester 1,” said Dewi.

However, their friendship did not last long, because a friend of Ghisca’s had changed universities.

Meanwhile, another person is the same as Ghisca, namely not active or often not attending lectures.

4. Cannot be contacted

Currently, Trisakti University has not been able to contact Ghisca to ask about the truth of the alleged Coldplay concert ticket fraud.

However, Ghisca’s cell phone has not been answered several times or is not active.

Dewi explained that academically Ghisca was no longer active and was no longer a Trisakti student. However, he has not yet left Trisakti.

So in the spotlight

Previously, Ghisca’s name emerged because he was strongly suspected of committing fraud in buying and selling Coldplay concert tickets. Unmitigated, the amount resulting from this fraud reached IDR 15 billion.

Not a few potential viewers were tempted by the lure of shadow tickets from Ghisca. In fact, Ghisca is said to have taken away up to IDR 15 billion from potential buyers.

Konser Coldplay (Instagram/coldplay)

The method used by Ghisca is to rotate the 100 tickets he has as if they were 8000 tickets.

However, on the day of the concert, the tickets promised to fans did not arrive.

It is said that 400 people have become victims of fraud in purchasing Coldplay concert tickets at Ghisca.

This fraud case is also being investigated by the Central Jakarta Metro Police and the perpetrators who escaped are being sought.

According to news circulating, the tens of billions of dollars have been transferred to a bank in the Netherlands so that they cannot be confiscated or returned.