Christian residents in Gaza are also victims of Israeli atrocities. Photo/Al Jazeera

GAZA – In one of the most defining moments in Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, a deadly explosion at Arab al-Ahli Hospital on October 17 killed nearly 500 people.

Two days later, Israel bombed Saint Porphyrius Church, the oldest church in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 18 people.

Deadly attacks on the hospital – an Anglican institution – and church have shone a spotlight on the enclave’s Christian minority, which, like the rest of the Gaza Strip, is under relentless Israeli bombardment.

The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem described the attack on the church as a “war crime”.

The Christian community remains shaken, but most have not abandoned the besieged city, which claims a rich Christian heritage dating back two millennia.

So who are the Christians in Gaza? Here are 4 facts about Christians in Gaza

1. There are 1,000 Christians in Gaza



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, the number of Christians in Gaza has shrunk in recent years. Today only about 1,000 people remain, down sharply from the 3,000 registered in 2007, when Hamas took full control of the enclave.

According to Kamel Ayyad, spokesperson for the Church of Saint Porphyrius, the majority of the population comes from Gaza itself. The rest fled here after the creation of the state of Israel, which displaced some 700,000 Palestinians – an event they call the Nakba, or “catastrophe”.

The Hamas government implemented an Israeli-led land, air and sea blockade, accelerating the flight of Christians from the poverty-stricken enclave. “It is very difficult for people to live here,” Ayyad said. “Many Christians leave for the West Bank, to America, Canada or the Arab world, seeking better education and health.”

Although most Christians in Gaza adhere to the Greek Orthodox faith, a small number worship at the Catholic Holy Family Church and the Gaza Baptist Church. The first recently released a video of parish children praying, against the backdrop of the din of bombs.

There is instability in the Christian community in Gaza, with many families consisting of members of different denominations. Fadi Salfiti, whose family fled from Nablus to Gaza in 1948, attended all the churches.