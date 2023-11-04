loading…

GAZA – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi seems unlikely to accept the 2.2 million Palestinians forced to flee the Gaza Strip during the Israel-Hamas war.

“My assessment is that this is a 95 percent non-starter,” said Nancy Okail, president and CEO of the Center for International Policy, a progressive nonprofit organization in Washington, DC, as reported by Reuters.

“The political impact outweighs the benefits,” he added, pointing to the potential for domestic unrest in Egypt if a wave of Palestinian refugees arrives.

But the prospect of mass displacement from Gaza – a narrow and densely populated territory on Egypt’s northeastern border – has raised concerns in el-Sisi’s government.

The following are 4 dilemmas facing Egypt regarding refugees from Gaza.

1. Elimination of Egypt’s debt worth IDR 2,535 trillion



On October 24, +972 Magazine and its sister publication, Local Call, reported on the leak of documents allegedly from the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence, outlining a proposal to “evacuate” all Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt.

Rumors also circulated that Israeli leaders were trying to persuade Cairo to accept Palestinian refugees by offering to write off part of its ballooning foreign debt, which amounted to around USD 160 billion or IDR 2,535 trillion.

Additionally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly lobbied European leaders to help him convince el-Sisi to accept refugees from Gaza – an idea he has so far rejected.

“It is understandable why Egyptians and Palestinians fear an Israeli leader seeking to forcibly and permanently expel Palestinians from Gaza,” said Timothy Kaldas, an expert on Egyptian political economy at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.

He added that Palestinians should still be given the right to seek asylum in neighboring countries, a protection that Egypt and Israel do not provide.

“Palestinians still have the choice – and I emphasize that choice – to move to Sinai and find a safe place. They cannot be forced to be the targets of indiscriminate bombing in Gaza,” Kaldas told Al Jazeera.