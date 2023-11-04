Suara.com – There are several ways to check your Smartfren quota. Checking your quota is an important step in managing mobile data usage. By checking your quota, you can ensure that you do not exceed the quota limit set by your data package.

If you exceed your available quota, your mobile operator may limit your internet speed or charge you additional fees. By checking your quota, you can better manage your data usage and avoid unwanted charges.

By knowing the remaining quota, you can optimize data usage according to your needs. For example, if you know that your quota is running out, you can prioritize data usage for the most important tasks or use your Wi-Fi connection for data-intensive activities.

Here’s how to check the team’s Smartfren quota Suara.com sum it up for you.

How to Check Smartfren Quota Via the MySmartfren Application

Download and install the MySmartfren application from the Google Play Store or App Store. Open the application and log in using your Smartfren number. After logging in, you will see your account information including the remaining data quota.

How to Check Smartfren Quota Via SMS

Open the messaging application on your cellphone. Create a new message and type “CEK” (without quotes). Send the message to number 3636. In a few moments, you will receive an SMS reply containing information about your remaining data quota.

How to Check Smartfren Quota Via Call

Open the telephone application on your cellphone. Type *123*7# on the dial screen and press the call button. In a few moments, you will receive an SMS containing information on your remaining data quota.

How to Check Smartfren Quota via the MySmartfren website

Open a web browser on your device.Visit the official MySmartfren website at https://www.smartfren.com/.Log in to your account using your Smartfren number or registered email.After logging in, look for the option “Check Quota” or “View Remaining Quota ” in the settings panel or dashboard of your account. You will see information about your remaining data quota there.

Make sure to use one of the methods that suits your preferences and make sure the cellphone is connected to the Smartfren network or has sufficient signal when checking the quota. Good luck.

Contributor: Pasha Aiga Wilkins