Many countries expel Israeli ambassadors for defending Palestine. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Chile, Colombia and Jordan announced that they were recalling their respective ambassadors to Israel to consult on Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip.

This decision came one day after the Bolivian government announced it was cutting diplomatic relations with Israel, making it the first country to take such a step since the Hamas attack on October 7 that killed 1,400 Israelis.

Former Ambassador Daniel Carmon, who served as Israel’s top diplomat in Argentina and is an expert on Israel’s relations with Latin America, noted that Bolivia broke ties with Israel previously in 2009 following military operations in Gaza, but then renewed ties in 2019. after the resignation of then Bolivian President Juan Evo Morales, who was considered close to Iran.

“La Paz’s decision seems strange, and I’m not sure what exactly they want to achieve with such a move,” Carmon told Al-Monitor. “This could harm Israeli tourism in the country. “There may be some internal political interests involved, especially if you look at international diplomacy today, where breaking ties is becoming a rare occurrence,” he said.

Left-wing government leaders across Latin America have widely condemned Israel’s current military operation in Gaza. Last week, Brazilian President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva, who has long championed the Palestinian cause, accused Israel of “genocide,” and said that the Israeli military “has killed almost 2,000 children who have nothing to do with this war; they are victims of this war.”

Carmon stressed that Israel must follow up closely on deteriorating relations with Latin American countries.

“Chile is home to a significant Palestinian community – one of the largest Palestinian diasporas outside the Middle East. Honduras and Belize are also home to Palestinian communities. This may play a role” in government decision-making, Carmon said.

Nonetheless, the former ambassador added that Israel’s relations with Latin American countries have developed and deepened in the past two decades in various fields, including trade, smart agriculture, education, high technology, and more, resulting in Bolivia, Chile’s decision and Colombia do not necessarily reflect trends that are expected to increase.

1. Bolivia



Photo/Reuters

Israel faced worsening diplomatic relations around the world as Bolivia became the latest South American country to take action against Israeli occupation forces’ systematic campaign of aggression targeting civilians in besieged Gaza.