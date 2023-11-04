Under the surface of the Earth we can find a wide variety of things, such as lost cities or lost continents. Now a team of geologists believes they have discovered something even more surprising at greater depths: a lost planet.

Theia, the lost world. A new study led by geologists at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has studied the possibility that mysterious regions of the Earth’s mantle are remnants of Theia, the planet that collided with the early Earth, giving rise to the appearance of the Moon.

This impact happened when the solar system was still young, about 4.46 billion years ago according to the latest studies carried out. A planet similar in size to Mars, Theia or Thea, would have collided with the early Earth, which is usually called Gaia.

Our satellite, the Moon, would have emerged from this impact, although it is not entirely clear to what proportion our satellite is made up of remains of Theia and Gaia. The first hypothesis indicated that the Moon would be composed mainly of fragments of Theia, but later studies indicated that the difference in the composition of these bodies was not so marked. Where was Theia then?

Seismic braking. The possible remains of this planet would be in the form of two large masses of rock located in the deep layers of the Earth’s mantle. One of them located under the African tectonic plate, the other under the Pacific plate.

These enormous masses have been known to geologists since the 1980s, and were discovered when it was observed that the seismic waves from earthquakes moved more slowly through these regions of the Earth’s interior. Hence they get their name, Large Low Speed ​​Provinces (LLVP).

This makes geologists think that the composition of these masses is different from that of the rest of the Earth’s mantle.

A “crazy idea” that fits. Caltech geologist Qian Yuan hypothesized that these masses could be remnants of Theia as a “crazy idea.” A possible one in principle, which arose when learning that the object that had impacted the Earth was rich in iron and its traces had not been found.

“I had a ‘eureka moment’” he explained in a press release. Iron is heavier than many of the materials that make up the mantle, so iron-rich remnants could well have sunk into it, generating these masses.

Years after this, together with a large team of geologists and planetary science experts, he has managed to demonstrate that the models are consistent with this idea. An idea that may not have been so crazy after all. Yuan and the team recently published details of their simulations in a paper in the journal Nature.

Alternative hypotheses. The fact that the simulations fit is a good indication but it is far from irrefutable proof that the remains of Theia are hundreds of kilometers beneath our feet. There are therefore alternative hypotheses that explain this phenomenon.

Artemis enters the scene. Yuan points out the possible path toward more concrete tests of his hypothesis. And he goes through a program that he intends to return humans to the Moon: Artemis.

In an informative video the researcher explained that one of the ways we can find out more about Theia’s fate is to search the lunar mantle. The Indian lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 had a seismograph, one of the key instruments in the analysis of the interior of planets… and satellites. Unfortunately, the mission ended after just two weeks of activity.

However, the Artemis missions, which contemplate the beginning of a permanent presence on the Moon, could also, explains the geophysicist, take samples of the lunar mantle. This would not be an easy task but it could help us better understand the composition of our satellite beyond its surface and, perhaps, know what became of Theia, how much of this planet still rests on ours and how much remained orbiting above our heads.

In Xataka |

Image | NASA Ames Research Center