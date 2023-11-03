Yesterday, Max Verstappen behaved during FP2 like an annoying traffic jam driver who tries to overtake other cars left and right. In the pit lane, Verstappen pushed past several competitors. Today he is no longer allowed to do that, because the race management now says that overtaking in the pits is prohibited. Verstappen has to wait like the rest in the 3rd free practice in Abu Dhabi today.

You can see VT3 as the calm before the storm. Teams gain some more data, test different wing positions and look at tire wear before the cars go into parc fermé and no more work on the setup is allowed. We are not going to get representative times in this session. We cannot yet draw any firm conclusions, but we do dare to make some predictions.

Who will do well in qualifying and the race?

When the sun shines, Mercedes seems the fastest. We did not have a good speed measurement in the dark yesterday, thanks to the crashes of Sainz and Hülkenberg. Qualifying will be largely in the dark and Sunday’s race will start in daylight and move to an evening race. We are curious to see whether Hamilton and Russell will be able to maintain the pace when the track lights come on.

Furthermore, Red Bull is of course participating at the front, but Verstappen and Pérez do not seem to have the dominance of other races. So there may be opportunities for Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren in qualifying. During the race we expect the RB19 to be kind to its tires again and still manage to beat the competition.

The track should not suit the Ferrari very well. Yes, the red brigade is superior on the straights, but there are too few slower corners and too many high-speed corners for the SF23. If Ferrari does score well in qualifying, the question remains how much benefit they will gain from it. The car eats its tires faster than any other car.

McLaren has yet another problem. The cars of Piastri and Norris come fast through fast corners, but lack speed in a straight line. The same applies to McLaren as to Red Bull: the result may be disappointing in qualifying, but this can then be made up for in the race. In short, plenty to look forward to at 3:00 PM Dutch time when we start qualifying.

Results of the 3rd free practice for the Abu Dhabi GP 2023

Russell Norris Piastri Albon Leclerc Verstappen Ocon Sargeant Tsunoda Zhou Pérez Hamilton Gasly Alonso Stroll Bottas Hülkenberg Ricciardo Sainz Magnussen

What time does F1 start in Abu Dhabi?

Saturday

Qualification: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sunday

Race: 2:00 PM