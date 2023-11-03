Do you remember the boom of 3D movies in theaters? In this case, it took off a decade ago, but soon went into decline. Apparently 3D movies did not achieve much success, although there were quite a few films projected on the big screen. But a world-famous application aims to revive the short duration that this technology had in our lives. Do you want to know what platform it is? Take a look at the following paragraphs.

Surely you have ever seen a 3D movie in the cinema with the glasses that the usher provided you to enjoy the movie in three dimensions. And some spectators may have even left the cinema feeling dizzy, because sometimes that three-dimensional sensation was not well achieved or it felt distorted. Actually, making 3D movies was very expensive for film editors and his popularity began to gradually lose weight.

However, 3D movies have not succeeded either. It is not that it is a revolutionary technology that has been invented now, but rather that its nature arose in time immemorial. 3D has also been implemented in Blu-ray formats, such as high-definition players or discs, and even well-known brands such as Samsung have transferred this tool to their televisions. But there are other companies. as Applewho continue to strive to perfect this particular way of watching feature films from our living rooms.

Apple catapults the 3D format

Apple has been one of the latest companies that has opted the most for the 3D format. Without going any further, the North American company presented the glasses in June of this year. Apple Vision Proat a prohibitive price, with which they aim to revolutionize the virtual reality market and position themselves as one of the most prestigious brands that enrich this type of technology.

To do this, Apple has launched Apple TV on its platform a list of movies and series that can be enjoyed through Vision Pro virtual glasses, as it supports the 2D, 3D formats and an immersive mode that will satisfy the needs of the most fanatics of the technological world, since it is not a product that is within reach of all budgets.

Consequently, Apple has included the different 3D movies and series that can be enjoyed in the Apple TV catalog, represented with an icon of headphones and the 3D screen printing inside. Of course, it is a beta version through update 17.2 of the application:

47 Ronin

Cirque Du Soleil: Worlds Away

Everest

Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters

Jurassic World Dominion

Kung Fu Panda 3

Mortal Engines

Pacific Rim Uprising

Sanctum

Shrek

Skyscraper

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Little Princess

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Trolls

Trolls World Tour

Warcraft

It is also rumored that the series starring Godzilla, which will premiere on Apple TV on November 17, Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters, will feature 3D Immersive Video viewing.

Do 3D televisions still exist?

However, to watch 3D content on television it is important to have a support that reproduces it. In this context, Samsung no longer manufactures 3D televisions and stopped producing them in 2016. Other manufacturers ceased production the following year. Therefore, one of the few ways to view 3D movies is through a projector.

If tech giants like Apple continue to support 3D technology, will there be a resurgence? For now, Apple Vision Pro glasses will not go on the market until early 2024.