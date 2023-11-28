He had had it on his mind since that day, before that terrible day. After 12 years and at the final finish line of the toughest Baja in the world, it is a river of emotions that goes beyond the absolute success of the undertaking

November 28, 2023

Torino, November 28. At home. After the adventure he dreamed of a life. Nicola Dutto did it. His team completed the mission Baja 1.000 California. Special edition. That is, not in a “ring”, as in most cases in its history, but in line. From La Paz, not far from Cabo San Lucas, to Ensenada, near Tijuana, from the south to the extreme north of the Baja California peninsula. That is to say 1,312.5 statute miles instead of the nominal, traditional 1,000. That is, the beauty of 2,112 kilometers! As the crow flies it is 1,200 KM, between Aosta and Lecce there are 900! One day, one night, another day. Kilometers, stop, change Pilot, stick, water, kilometers, sunset, night, try to rest, nothing to do, re-change, forward, dawn, the horizon always clean and always distant. An adventure! True.

Nicola Dutto had said it, he had told himself. He wanted, he felt he had to do the Baja 1,000, a geographical and internal goal, an objective between purifier and liberator. Above all of continuity, the proof of continuity of an irrepressible passion and not willing to give up. Never.

But it is not easy. The approach march is ruthless. The European Bajas, Aragon, Africa Eco Race, the Dakar among the objectives. Something works, something doesn’t, not in a satisfactory, fulfilling way. But if you think about what doesn’t work anymore from that 20 March 2010 in Pordenone, everything else is one victory after another. The Baja 1,000 is a beautiful and unforgiving race, difficult and dangerous, over 300 missiles launched into the orbit of the legend parade along the fastest peninsula in the world, it takes technique, skill and endurance. Even courage to the limit, hair on the stomach.

It takes a Team, alone you can’t, because there are really difficult things that require it, and others that take on enormous value if shared. Nicola Dutto has and has always been a Team, family first of all, from a family in Sport, then extended. The Team is finally ready and moves to California, to settle in and prepare for the Baja 1,000 mission, “Special Edition” in more than one sense. The skeleton is Elena e Beatrice, the family, the ramifications Julian Villarrubia y Rubén Saldaña, the guardian angels on motorcycles. Two Americans are added with a racing car, Justin Boyer and Nick Lake, acting as “armed escort” with 4 wheels and spare parts. Super fast assistance, fortunately reassuring but which turned out to be unnecessary. Finally Tiziano Internò. He is the media producer, but he cannot be asked to get off the motorbike and therefore he is the third guardian angel of the Team 313x.

The Las Vegas super team wonBryce Menzies, Gustavo ‘Tavo’ Vildsola Jr and A. McMillin, 22H 35′ 33” with a Ford “truck”, just two minutes and three seconds ahead of the San Diego Dream Team made up of Luke McMillin and Rob MacCachren. Among the Motorcycles, the penta Team 1x of Juan Carlos “Chavo” Salvatierra wonBolivian superstar known at the Dakar with a KTM 450SX-F and the reference time 26H 37′ 17 seconds. 39H56’00”956 are two nights and one day, the time of Nicola Dutto’s Team 313x. There were just over 150 finishers and just under 150 withdrawals. Deliberate your comment on the incredible mission accomplished by Nicola!

Nicola Dutto. “Thank you very much, thank you very much everyone. She wasn’t tough… she was tough, dammit. I guarantee you that in my entire life I had never done such a tough race. It was the hardest race of my life, yes.

But it is certainly also the race that gave me the most. More satisfaction, it gave me more emotions than all the others

Do you know what happens? That is, what happened? Which compared to all the other Bajas I raced there in Baia California was the most complicated. The Baia Mille loop is also simpler on an organizational level, because the riders wait for the motorbike in pre-established places and the assistance is divided between the Sea of ​​Cortez and the Ocean. There is a rather simple scheme. It’s safe. In this case no.

But not here. Here riders and assistance have always followed the bike. So there is no respite, there is no breathing space. Nobody had the chance to rest, because you are always on the move, you are always under tension. You think. The moment we left my stomach closed and there was no way. I couldn’t eat for 39 hours. I downed something, I drank, but it was just a gesture, not a recovery of energy. Completely caught up in the tension of the event.

And then be careful: nothing must happen to the motorbike! Nothing must also happen to the assistance, nothing to the cars and vans undergoing assistance. Nothing at all to the Team convoy. Because otherwise, eh, let’s say, the puzzle you’re putting together could blow up. If that happens, it’s all over at any moment! Even for a punctured tire or a flat battery. It’s crazy!

As for the emotion, well, it’s like the Big Bang exploded inside me. It truly is a magical race! I imagined it, but experiencing it firsthand is impressive. The warmth of the people, the passionate, supportive public. It seemed like everyone knew me, called me by name, waited for me at the crossing points. Gives goosebumps. For two days and two nights the public is there, distributed over the 1,300 kilometer route, waiting for the competitors, motorbikes and cars to pass. They camp there, light the fire, drink, listen and make music, have fun. It’s really magic. It’s difficult, very difficult to explain it, if you don’t live it. You have to live it!

And then what it transmits to you on an internal level! Never mind the actual race. The Baja 1,000 is a journey, dammit! You start from one point, arrive at another, far away. Scenarios that change continuously, night, day, then night again. Traveling is an emotion, many emotions that accompany you.

As for the result, well, I couldn’t be happier and happier. It is a very respectable result. I’m very happy. I’m very happy for everyone. From Piloti to Elena, to Beatrice, to my family. Everyone earned it, not just me. Without the guys around me I couldn’t have done absolutely anything. No, without the Team I wouldn’t have been able to.

Well, a special mention absolutely goes, damn, to Titian. He is a real Pilot. He leaves it aside that he could come here and only do what was his job, that is to pick me up and help me in case of a fall. Instead he’s a real guy, he gets busy with everyone, he’s always there and he’s always on top of everything. Plus he’s always smiling because he sees problems ahead of time. Number one!

From Baja California that’s everything. A big hug!”

© Images Dutto Media Team – Tiziano Internò