Israeli soldiers stand guard in Ashkelon, southern Israel, October 10, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Amir Cohen

TEL AVIV – The number of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers killed since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 7 2023 has increased to 347 people.

The latest data was revealed by IDF RDML spokesperson Daniel Hagari on Sunday (5/11/2023).

“We have notified the families of the 347 soldiers who died fighting for Israel,” Hagari’s statement said.

Meanwhile, the number of Israeli soldiers killed has reached 30 since the Zionist state launched a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, media reported on Monday (6/11/2023), citing the IDF.

“Staff Sergeant Shahar Cohen Mivtach from the northern Israeli town of Karmiel was killed Sunday during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total death toll to 30 soldiers,” the Times of Israel newspaper reported.

Previously, on Friday, the number of Israeli soldiers who had died since the start of the ground operation in Gaza was reported to have reached 23 people.

The increase in the number of Israeli soldiers killed shows the increasingly heated ground fighting in Gaza.

The Israeli military has struck 450 air targets in the Gaza Strip and taken over compounds belonging to the Hamas movement over the past 24 hours, the IDF said Monday.

“IDF activity over the last 24 hours: IDF forces took control of Hamas compounds, attacked 450 air targets, and killed Hamas commanders in collaboration with the ISA (Israel Security Authority),” the IDF wrote on its Telegram channel.

