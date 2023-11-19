Having a good computer at home is always recommended, especially if you usually work remotely or if you have children, in which case sooner or later they will need it for certain tasks. The key is deciding whether a laptop or a desktop PC is better, with a fundamental difference in terms of price.

Although there are very cheap laptops, there are many Mini PCs that are much more powerful and cost the same, so you cover your back if you have to use particularly demanding programs. Now that Amazon celebrates Black Friday, many prices have plummeted, but few like the Minis Forum UM690, which costs only 579 euros.

This computer is mini in size, without a doubt, but it is one of the most powerful Mini PCs in the sector thanks to a Ryzen 9 processora real beast that can handle any Windows 11 program and a good part of the games available, and it doesn’t have a dedicated graphics card.

This computer boasts size and power, with a Ryzen 9 processor and 32GB of RAM.

The thing does not stop there because also puts 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage on the table, there is nothing. All features that in the case of a laptop would skyrocket its price to at least 1,500 or 2,000 euros, but here they are a real bargain.

We must also mention something else that is not minor, because practically all laptops under 500 euros come without a pre-installed operating system, with honorable exceptions. This is because it is a way for manufacturers to cut costs and be able to sell their equipment for less money.

It is a nuisance for the user, of course, who has to install the OS before being able to use their brand new equipment. However, for whatever reason, almost all Mini PCs come with Windows from the factory, and in this case also It comes with Windows 11, which is the latest version available.

You can ask for little more for those 579 euros, since it also comes with WiFi 6, so it is a well-rounded PC that can give you service for many years for little money.

If I had to put a downside, it would be the most logical of all: in addition to the computer, you are going to need all the peripherals; like a keyboard, mouse and monitor, although there is a high probability that you already have some of them at home.

As always on Amazon, when the price exceeds 35 euros, shipping is free throughout Spain whether you are an Amazon Prime user or not, and it is also quite fast.

