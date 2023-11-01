Behind the invasion of ukraine, the governments of the US and the European Union launched a series of economic sanctions against Russia and the confiscation of property and financial assets of the main Russian oligarchs abroad. This meant the blocking of accounts and deposits linked to Russian millionaires or their companies, as well as a significant number of mansions and yachts anchored in European ports, Caribbean paradises and islands in the South Pacific.

One of the most popular seizures was the case of the Alfa Nero, which we already told you about in Xataka, which is having disastrous consequences for the coffers of the island of Antigua, since the yacht consumes more than 2,000 dollars a day just in fuel for the air-conditioning. The Amadea yacht is not far behind.

The Amadea is an impressive 106 meter long superyacht whose value has been valued at about 325 million dollars by the specialized media Superyachtfan. As you can imagine, the yacht does not lack a detail: its own helipad in the bow, a swimming pool decorated with mosaics in the stern, a winter garden and a cinema room on one of the decks. The yacht requires a crew of 36 to operate and can accommodate 16 guests accommodated in 8 luxury cabins.

According to the United States Department of Justice, the ostentatious yacht is owned by oligarch Suleyman Kerimov, nicknamed the Russian Gatsby. Several villas on the French Riviera have also been registered in his name and he is pending several international proceedings for tax fraud. Given that the tycoon is being investigated by US tax authorities, the superyacht could be considered as evidence.

Russian superyachts have become a real headache

According to Forbes, Suleyman Kerimov’s fortune amounts to more than 10.7 billion dollars and It comes from diversified investments in real estate around the world, the mining sector and stock investment linked to the close environment of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the time of the seizure in 2022, the Amadea was in the Fiji Islands, where it is suspected that it had made a stopover to carry out some repairs and maintenance on the yacht, before continuing on its way to Vladivostok, a Russian port on the Sea of Japan close to North Korea. The luxury ship was seized and diverted from her route to a port in San Diego, California.

Luckily for the authorities who seized the ship, Kerimov has been able to circumvent the limitations imposed on Russian capital, and has paid off his debt of more than a million dollars to pay the repair bill of the superyacht while in Fiji. In Antigua they are not having such luck with Andrey Guryev’s Alfa Nero and are eager to get him off their backs.





Amadea docked in port

Although everything indicates that Suleyman Kerimov is the real owner of the Amadea, the lawyers of fellow Russian oligarch Eduard Khudainatov have claimed that the luxury yacht actually belongs to their client. This millionaire’s reputation precedes him and he is known for being Putin’s figurehead abroad. Given that the US does not have any open case with Khudainatov, the mess is clear: they would be holding the vessel illegally and would have to return the ship to its “legitimate” owner.

The corporate imbroglio behind the Amadea looks set to become a legal labyrinth that will end with the yacht blocked in a port until a judge decides who is the true owner.

The seizure of these luxury superyachts is revealing the complexity of the corporate networks behind the purchase of these luxury vessels, in which tax evasion instruments are used through tax havens and in offshore jurisdictions to hide the real origin of the money and avoid tax pressure. “If you are an oligarch, by definition you are already operating with shell corporations and exclusions with the expectation that that day will come,” former US Treasury official Jonathan Schanzer told NBC News.

The investigation could take years, and would defeat the original intention of the blocking measures aimed at selling the assets and properties seized from oligarchs and big businessmen around Putin to convert them into aid to rebuild Ukraine.

The Alfa Nero and Amadea are proof that Russia not only has an open front in Ukrainetheir battle has also reached navies around the world and the ships of this war are large like a combat frigate, but much more comfortable and glamorous.

