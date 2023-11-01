In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Discover the MINIS FORUM UM450, the Mini PC that redefines the concept of power in a compact design. Equipped with outstanding features, this computer is ready to elevate your gaming experience to epic levels.

In the world of gaming, having the right equipment can mean the difference between an epic experience and a total disappointment. Mini PCs have earned an important space among gamers, offering power and versatility in a compact design, ideal for those looking for an efficient and space-efficient device to immerse themselves in their favorite games.

Enters the field of play MINIS FORUM UM450a Mini PC that promises to take your gaming experience to a new level without completely emptying your wallet: pure gaming power in a compact size and for a price of only 351 euros.

MINIS FORUM UM450

A warrior on the battlefield: MINIS FORUM UM450

Equipped with a procesador AMD Ryzen 5 4500Uthis tiny giant ensures robust performance, perfectly balancing efficiency and power.

It is p6 core processor promises frequencies ranging between 2.3 GHz and 4.0 GHzusing a advanced 7nm process and a solid architecture that guarantees exceptional energy performance.

Graphics and storage: ready for action

The UM450 comes with integrated AMD Radeon graphicswhich boast a frequency 1,500 MHz graphics, ideal for high-speed gaming and advanced content creation. The promise is clear: advanced 3D graphicsWith Improved video decoding and encodingallowing your creativity to flow without restrictions.

And when it comes to storage and expansion, the UM450 is no slouch. Equipped with a 32GB dual channel DDR4 memory and a 512 GB PCIe M.2 2280 SSD, this Mini PC is presented as a powerful option capable of adapting to your needs. Besides, his 2.5 inch SATA hard drive slot gives you the freedom to increase space as you need.

Visualization and connectivity: expand your horizons

One of the most captivating aspects of this Mini PC is its ability to drive up to three screens simultaneously. With HDMI and USB-C connectorsthe UM450 ensures a stunning display, allowing your games and content to shine in all their glory.

No less important is its wide range of interfaces, including multiple USB ports and connectivity options such as a puerto RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernetproviding flexibility and adaptability to different use scenarios.

A powerful and affordable Mini PC

The MINIS FORUM UM450 represents an attractive option for those looking to enter the world of gaming or improve their current equipment without making an exorbitant investment.

Its combination of power, versatility and compact design, along with advanced features and expansion options, position it as an excellent option to consider in the Mini PC gaming market. With the UM450, you are one step closer to conquering the gaming universe with a device that not only meets, but exceeds expectations.

