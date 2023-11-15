loading…

31 years into a mystery, the body of a tattooed woman found in Belgium was identified as Rita Roberts, who came from Cardiff, Wales. Photo/Sky News

LONDON – Female corpse identified 31 years after it was discovered in Belgium . Rita Roberts, who is from Cardiff, Wales was previously referred to as “the woman with the flower tattoo”.

Roberts’ body was found on 3 June 1992 near a grate in the waters of the Groot Schijn river in Antwerp.

Police said he was brutally murdered. His family said the news was “shocking and heartbreaking”.

Officers said the most striking feature was a tattoo on his left arm of a black flower with green leaves and the words “R’Nick” underneath.

He was 31 years old when he moved to Antwerp in February 1992. His last communication with his family was via postcard in May 1992.

An application was submitted on May 10 this year to help identify his remains.

A family member in England recognized the tattoo on the news and alerted Interpol and Belgian authorities.

In a tribute, Roberts’ family said she was a spirited, loving and free-spirited figure who had been “brutally taken”.

“There are no words that can truly express the sadness we felt at that time, and we still feel today,” they added as quoted by Sky News, Thursday (16/11/2023).