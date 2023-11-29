You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a good 4K UHD monitor. Here is one that will not leave you indifferent.

The MSI G321CUV monitor has a 1500R curved panel

If you are a PS5, Xbox Series This curved gaming monitor has a 25% discount on Amazon and it can be yours for 100 euros less than the recommended price. This means that it is a good time to buy it. Also has more than 2,200 ratings and 4.4 stars out of 5.

Let’s talk about the price. Now you can get the MSI G321CUV for 299 euros on Amazon and PcComponentes. Is about a limited time offerso don’t hesitate, get this incredible monitor now that it has such an attractive price, you will not regret. Right now there are units available in both stores, but this can change at any time.

Save 100 euros by buying the MSI G321CUV on Amazon

This monitor has a 31.5-inch 4K UHD VA panel that offers a very high level of detail by adjusting contrast and shadows (HDR Ready), as well as good viewing angles. By the way, it has anti-flicker and Less Blue Light to avoid eye strain. At the design level, the frames are very thin and this affects immersion, for the better.

Connectivity and response time are two very important things when buying a gaming monitor and here the MSI G321CUV does not disappoint. It has two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort 1.2a, so you can connect your PC and up to two consoles. A headphone jack could not be missing either. The response time is only 4 ms (GtG). On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that it does not have speakers and the stand is not adjustable in height.

It is not the first time, nor will it be the last, that this monitor is on sale. However, It has rarely been so cheap, hence it is an irresistible offer. Therefore, if you are looking for a 4K UHD monitor that is quality and cheap, here is one that is a safe bet. If you finally get it, you will enjoy your favorite games with a very high level of detail. Of course, remember that if you want it for your computer you will have to have a graphics card that is up to it, otherwise you will have to lower the resolution or graphic quality to increase the frame rate.

