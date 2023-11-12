loading…

Hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators flood London, England. Counter-Palestinian masses also appeared, which made the situation chaotic. Photo/REUTERS

LONDON – More than 300,000 pro and demonstrators counter-Palestinian has flooded London, England, on Saturday (11/11/2023). The situation turned chaotic when demonstrators clashed with police and shot fireworks in the street.

Hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters demonstrated in London calling for a ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza, in what was the largest demonstration in the city to date.

There was also a wave of demonstrators protesting against the pro-Palestinian march, which was held on Armistice Day – the day Britain commemorates the deaths of its troops in the war with a solemn ceremony at a war memorial.

The rallies continued after a week of tensions that saw the government call for them to be called off, and police said they had made a number of arrests.

About 150 people from the mass protest were detained under public order laws for wearing face coverings and setting off fireworks, while 82 protesters were detained to prevent them from infiltrating the main march.

Police confiscated a number of weapons from protesters, including knives and knuckledusters.

Some 1,850 police officers, including some from other forces in Britain, have been deployed to keep the peace.

“This operation took place in unique circumstances, against the backdrop of conflict in the Middle East, on Armistice Day and after a week of heated debate over protests and policing. All of this combined to increase community tensions,” said Assistant Police Commissioner Matt Twist, as quoted by AFP , Sunday (12/11/2023).

He added the “extreme violence” perpetrated by the protesters was “extraordinary and deeply concerning”.

“They arrived early, claiming they were there to protect the monument, but some were already drunk, aggressive and clearly looking for confrontation,” he continued.